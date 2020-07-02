Letter, 7/3: More library time for seniors
Letter, 7/3: More library time for seniors

Bennett Martin Public Library

LINCOLN, NEB. - 06/23/2020 - Bennett Martin Public Library is seen in this photo taken on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

I am disappointed that Lincoln Public Libraries senior and disabled persons access is limited to one hour per week. It seems to me that a fair proportion of the patrons of the libraries are represented by those descriptions.

I am able to go the library whenever I want to, but many people depend on what they perceive as safer hours/access. I ask that the Library Board add additional hours for those who are most vulnerable.

Nanci Sherwood, Lincoln

