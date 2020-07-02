Letter, 7/3: More library time for seniors

I am disappointed that Lincoln Public Libraries senior and disabled persons access is limited to one hour per week. It seems to me that a fair proportion of the patrons of the libraries are represented by those descriptions.
I am able to go the library whenever I want to, but many people depend on what they perceive as safer hours/access. I ask that the Library Board add additional hours for those who are most vulnerable.
Nanci Sherwood, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.