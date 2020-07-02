Letter, 7/3: Keep recycling cheap and easy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, the city decided to remove about 80 percent of Lincoln’s drop-off recycling sites.

First, our former mayor mandated cardboard recycling. Then, he added cardboard drop-off sites at library parking lots. However, it didn’t take long, and those were eliminated.

Now, far more sites are going away. In what sane world does the government mandate a particular course of action and then slowly make it increasingly difficult for citizens to comply with that mandate? Oh, wait. Sane government is an oxymoron especially here in Lincoln.

Every single thing about this decision is wrong. It serves only to make it far more difficult for citizens to bring their recyclable items to a drop-off site. In this effort, LTU is actively discouraging recycling when they should be encouraging it, under the lie of saving a few pennies.

What will be the end result? More material going into the trash and our landfill reaching capacity sooner rather than later. Personally, I bring items to a site a few blocks from my home specifically because it is convenient, particularly with regards to cardboard. What will I do now? Truthfully? Dump some used motor oil on my cardboard and then put it in my trash can. Or maybe burn it in the fire pit in my back yard.