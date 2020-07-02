Letter, 7/3: Housing protection needs attention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 15, the Supreme Court affirmed that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination against individuals simply because they are gay or transgender. This is incredibly important in states like Nebraska, and cities like Lincoln, which offer no legal protections to LGBTQ workers.

This federal judicial victory, along with Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks’ vow to continue working to pass LB627, her bill banning employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, when Nebraska’s Legislature reconvenes, are both heartening.

However, it’s important to remember that both measures address only employment discrimination. Even if LB627 passes, discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in housing and public accommodation will still be legal in Lincoln.