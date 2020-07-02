Letter, 7/3: Housing protection needs attention

On June 15, the Supreme Court affirmed that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination against individuals simply because they are gay or transgender. This is incredibly important in states like Nebraska, and cities like Lincoln, which offer no legal protections to LGBTQ workers.
This federal judicial victory, along with Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks’ vow to continue working to pass LB627, her bill banning employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, when Nebraska’s Legislature reconvenes, are both heartening.
However, it’s important to remember that both measures address only employment discrimination. Even if LB627 passes, discrimination against LGBTQ individuals in housing and public accommodation will still be legal in Lincoln.
This is why the LJS editorial board is spot on when it states in its June 17 editorial, “it’s time to scrap (Lincoln’s) out-of-date (and unenforceable) Fairness Ordinance and begin anew by focusing on the aspects unaddressed by the Supreme Court. That would require the City Council to restart the process, but it would also end the legal limbo that has left LGBTQ Lincolnites’ civil rights up in the air for nearly a decade.”
Lincoln’s City Council recently passed a local hate crimes ordinance, even though state and national hate crimes laws exist. Supporters argued that the ordinance was necessary not only so problems could be addressed locally, but also to send a strong message about Lincoln’s values.
A new Lincoln Fairness Ordinance, prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations, would send an even stronger message.
Susan Knisely, Lincoln
