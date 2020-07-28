Letter, 7/29: Give local governments power

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Just like mom knows best, so do our local communities.

Passing public health policies at the local level creates community debate, education and engagement opportunities that might not exist at the state or federal level. This engagement leads to a broader and deeper understanding among the public as to the goals and importance of these public health approaches and can result in more sustainable policies.

Unfortunately, the Nebraska Legislature is looking to preempt, or restrict, that local authority over tobacco products. Once preemption is put in place, it is nearly impossible to remove. We must protect the health of our residents and allow our communities to make the right decisions for themselves.

As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network advocate, I believe the right of local governments to pass public health policies that are stronger than state laws must be preserved to continue future advocacy efforts to reduce suffering and death from cancer.

I urge senators in the Nebraska Legislature to vote against preemption and protect cities rights to prioritize their citizens’ health.

Lisa Smith, Omaha