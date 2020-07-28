Letter, 7/29: Defensive stand against COVID
Letter, 7/29: Defensive stand against COVID

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on his face mask after briefly removing it during remarks at a press converence in Omaha on Monday.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts, don't send our dear, beautiful teachers, children and grandchildren back to the school germ factories.

Set the speed limit at 5 mph for the next few months until we break into the sunshine of a vaccine. The lower pandemic speed limit would not be permanently lowered. We are Cornhuskers, and we can stand a few more months of a tough "Blackshirt" defensive stand in order to win the game in the second half.

James Lane, Omaha

