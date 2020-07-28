Letter, 7/29: Defensive stand against COVID

Gov. Pete Ricketts, don't send our dear, beautiful teachers, children and grandchildren back to the school germ factories.
Set the speed limit at 5 mph for the next few months until we break into the sunshine of a vaccine. The lower pandemic speed limit would not be permanently lowered. We are Cornhuskers, and we can stand a few more months of a tough "Blackshirt" defensive stand in order to win the game in the second half.
James Lane, Omaha
