Letter, 7/29: Bolz will advocate for us in Congress

I have known Kate Bolz and her family for many years. She has always shown herself to be an excellent student, strong leader, compassionate person and trustworthy public servant.

Kate is an intelligent listener and is a constant advocate for the things we all care about; affordable health care, strong public schools and protection of our most vulnerable citizens. Her fight is our fight, and she knows how to win one.

Behind her calm, dutiful demeanor is a warrior with integrity and grit. Her resume is built on hard work, insight and determination.

In this current state of confusion and dishonesty on the part of Washington and their surrogates, Kate is an agent for truth and action. People who meet Kate soon realize she is the real deal, a tireless ally and the kind of change we desperately need.

I urge you to support this Nebraska farm family kid; she will be a shining advocate for Nebraska in Washington and help create a better future for us all.

Steven Burbach, Lincoln

