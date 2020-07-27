Letter, 7/28: Pharmacies doing their part

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After several decades as a pharmacist in Lincoln, I cannot overstate the importance of our community pharmacies in caring for patients.

Despite the immense challenges brought on by COVID-19, these small, neighborhood businesses have remained a reliable resource to patients in need of medicines, medical advice, testing, and even daily health care needs. For me personally, I was still able to receive my medication for recent post-surgical treatment regardless of the incredible demand on our health care system. That doesn’t happen by accident.

Pharmacies have become a reliable, necessary partner in the fight against COVID-19, ensuring Nebraskans are well-equipped to avoid, prevent and tackle this unpredictable virus. However, they need backing of their own and are reliant upon a robust health care supply chain to fill prescriptions and stock their shelves.

Fortunately, despite increased health and safety challenges, distribution partners within the supply chain have stepped up to the plate, doing their best to ensure that no patient or provider is to go without proper medicine or supplies. And when a vaccine becomes available, know that pharmacies and distributors will work together to bring it to patients quickly and safely.