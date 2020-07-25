Letter, 7/26: Wearing mask should be law

Gov. Pete Ricketts has decided to put people's lives at risk as well as exposing them to the terrible symptoms of this disease by not mandating the wearing of masks.
I always wear a mask in public so I know there is no problem with them. There is a seat belt law so why not a temporary mandate requiring people in public to wear a mask?
How about if a police officer arrests anyone in public without a mask, takes them to jail and tests them. If they come back positive, charge them with attempted murder. If they're negative, turn them loose.
Jerry Cole, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.