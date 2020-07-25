Letter, 7/26: Wearing mask should be law
Letter, 7/26: Wearing mask should be law

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on his face mask after briefly removing it during remarks at a press converence in Omaha on Monday.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Gov. Pete Ricketts has decided to put people's lives at risk as well as exposing them to the terrible symptoms of this disease by not mandating the wearing of masks.

I always wear a mask in public so I know there is no problem with them. There is a seat belt law so why not a temporary mandate requiring people in public to wear a mask?

How about if a police officer arrests anyone in public without a mask, takes them to jail and tests them. If they come back positive, charge them with attempted murder. If they're negative, turn them loose.

Jerry Cole, Lincoln

