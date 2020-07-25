Letter, 7/26: Wearing mask should be law

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts has decided to put people's lives at risk as well as exposing them to the terrible symptoms of this disease by not mandating the wearing of masks.

I always wear a mask in public so I know there is no problem with them. There is a seat belt law so why not a temporary mandate requiring people in public to wear a mask?

How about if a police officer arrests anyone in public without a mask, takes them to jail and tests them. If they come back positive, charge them with attempted murder. If they're negative, turn them loose.

Jerry Cole, Lincoln