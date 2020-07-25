Letter, 7/26: Pandemic's human cost is very real
View Comments

Letter, 7/26: Pandemic's human cost is very real

{{featured_button_text}}
Dying Alone

Kathy Moll and her younger sister, Cherrie Beam-Calloway of Fremont. The younger sister sat in her car, watching the light in Moll's nursing home room while she waited for the phone call to tell her she had died. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Thanks so much to the families who shared their stories of love and dying during a pandemic ("Dying alone," July 19).

My father died last September. I cannot imagine how hard it would have been not to have been with him his last months, weeks and days. For those of us who haven't lost someone yet to COVID-19, it is important that you show the human side of this terrible pandemic.

Also, thank you to the hospital and nursing home staff, Cindy Lange-Kubick, and the Journal Star. All of us have an opportunity to impact the situation -- please wear a mask!

Jane M. Nickolaus, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News