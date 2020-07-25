Letter, 7/26: Pandemic's human cost is very real

Thanks so much to the families who shared their stories of love and dying during a pandemic ("Dying alone," July 19).
My father died last September. I cannot imagine how hard it would have been not to have been with him his last months, weeks and days. For those of us who haven't lost someone yet to COVID-19, it is important that you show the human side of this terrible pandemic.
Also, thank you to the hospital and nursing home staff, Cindy Lange-Kubick, and the Journal Star. All of us have an opportunity to impact the situation -- please wear a mask!
Jane M. Nickolaus, Lincoln
