Letter, 7/26: Lincoln gets it right on masks

As a citizen of Lincoln, I was so happy to hear that Lincoln’s mayor has listened to science, and we are going to try to make our city safe with the masks. So many are not able to get out and participate in Lincoln’s business and social life.

We have a spike now in Nebraska a few weeks after the Fourth of July. Our most precious assets, our children and their teachers, start school in Lincoln in less than a month. Our experienced teachers who can are retiring, leaving younger teachers and administrators to navigate the difficulties of lunch time, crowded classrooms, few substitute teachers.

If schools have to go remotely when the teachers have never met the students, the results will be much more difficult than last spring. Lincoln is following our president, who on July 20 tweeted that “It's patriotic to wear a mask.”

Barb Hoppe, Lincoln