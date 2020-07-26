Letter, 7/26: Lewis' legacy will live on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We write to recognize the extraordinary life of John Lewis. Sixty years ago, when he was a college student, he initiated nonviolent sit-ins at segregated lunch counters and continuing with actions that asserted the basic rights to equal treatment in public accommodations and voting, Lewis creatively applied the principles of nonviolent action with great physical courage.

His commitment to social justice continued during his 34 years representing Georgia’s 5th District in the House of Representatives. Many of his colleagues thought of him as the conscience of the House.

At this time, with the passing of Lewis and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, we are challenged to think of how the lessons of these struggles apply to our home in Lincoln. We are aware of a long history of slavery in the U.S., as well as globally. We recognize that those of us who are primarily of European descent continue to benefit from racial exploitation and injustice.

We are encouraged by activists of all races and ages demanding fundamental changes and share their goal of restructuring our institutions of finance, education, public health, safety, police, courts and prisons. To this end we commit ourselves, individually and as a Meeting.

Jean Eden, Lincoln

Clerk of Peace and Social Concerns Committee, Lincoln Friends Meeting (Quakers)

