Letter, 7/26: Fischer, Sasse have sold out

George Will, a conservative intellectual, called the Trump administration a “gangster regime.” He said the GOP ought to be voted out! Trump’s poll numbers are declining. The GOP faces an uphill battle for the Senate.

Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse may keep their Senate seats this fall, but I think they’ve lost already, in some sense. Perhaps their Faustian bargain will bide them more political time, but the devil always comes to settle his accounts. Fischer and Sasse have enabled a “gangster regime” that has eroded the constitutional and civic norms that they claim to defend.

It is insulting that they expect so little of Nebraskans, as though we welcome Trump’s egregious abuses of power. Is it their low perception of our ethical and moral stances that is holding them hostage? God help us all.

Timothy Turnquist, Lincoln