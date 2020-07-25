Letter, 7/26: Don't rush to reopen schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Political leaders all across the nation are sending children back to the classroom. Our governor claims that having students in school is absolutely critical.

Reopening schools is important for mental health, physical activity and nutritional factors. Social isolation is not good for kids. However, the Lincoln Educational Association urges a delay until the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln is reversed.

The governor has his opinion in spite of the increase in new cases statewide, including Lancaster County. He says we need to find ways to manage the risk that does not include mandating wearing masks.

It is fitting that politicians have opinions, but sometimes it is wise to question their motives. A more honest statement could have been: If we don’t send children back to school, what will we do with them while their parents go back to work so we can keep the economy open?

Perhaps the document outlining decisions that should be considered in providing a safe return to school will keep our children safe. But can we depend on every child of every age complying with these decisions?