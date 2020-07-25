Letter, 7/26: Don't rush to reopen schools

Political leaders all across the nation are sending children back to the classroom. Our governor claims that having students in school is absolutely critical.
Reopening schools is important for mental health, physical activity and nutritional factors. Social isolation is not good for kids. However, the Lincoln Educational Association urges a delay until the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Lincoln is reversed.
The governor has his opinion in spite of the increase in new cases statewide, including Lancaster County. He says we need to find ways to manage the risk that does not include mandating wearing masks.
It is fitting that politicians have opinions, but sometimes it is wise to question their motives. A more honest statement could have been: If we don’t send children back to school, what will we do with them while their parents go back to work so we can keep the economy open?
Perhaps the document outlining decisions that should be considered in providing a safe return to school will keep our children safe. But can we depend on every child of every age complying with these decisions?
Suppose an infected child with no symptoms is in the classroom. Will all students practice social distancing all day in hallways, restrooms and playgrounds, even when many adults ignore this simple prevention practice?
In this time of record cases of COVID-19, children are at risk. Do we believe the inevitable spreading of the virus in our schools is less dangerous than “Potential mental health issues, lack of physical activity and no school lunches?"
Somewhere, sometime there will be dead children, dead teachers and dead family members. The most effective and simplest prevention would be to wait a few months to open classrooms. There are viable short-term alternatives to face-to-face learning.
Kenneth Govaerts, Lincoln
