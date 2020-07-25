Letter, 7/26: Climate change bill a priority
View Comments

Letter, 7/26: Climate change bill a priority

{{featured_button_text}}

A recent list of legislative priority bills in the Journal Star included many of vital interest to Nebraskans’ future. But one was missed. LB 283, Sen. John  McCollister’s priority bill, would engage our university system in producing an evidence-based, data-driven strategic action plan to address the effects of climate change on agriculture, water, public health, energy, transportation, commerce and industry and more. No general funds are requested.

Ten or 15 years from now when Nebraskans look back at 2020, they may well think that our most important decisions concerned preparations for the climate change impacts we know are coming.

Marilyn McNabb, Lincoln

Legislature logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News