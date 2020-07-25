Letter, 7/26: Bipartisan action needed on climate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Significant bipartisan action on climate change is brewing in both houses of Congress. The Growing Climate Solutions Act was introduced with versions in both the Senate and the House this past June.

The bills would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take steps to help agricultural landowners access lucrative carbon markets, effectively paying them to lower their emissions and naturally sequester carbon from the atmosphere, work many farmers and ranchers are already doing for free.

The bills currently enjoy evenly bipartisan support, including cosponsorship from Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse would do well to follow their lead and support this action in the Senate.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Rural Poll, most rural Nebraskans reported they were affected by extreme weather last year, a danger that becomes more common as global temperatures increase. The Growing Climate Solutions Act would provide one more piece of ammunition in our fight against the climate crisis by fairly compensating farmers and ranchers for their vital role in reducing atmospheric carbon.