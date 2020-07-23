Letter, 7/24: Leave Lincoln's mask order alone
View Comments

Letter, 7/24: Leave Lincoln's mask order alone

{{featured_button_text}}
Leirion Gaylor Baird

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird demonstrates putting on and wearing a face mask at one of her daily coronavirus briefings earlier this month.

 COURTESY PHOTO

I respect and will abide by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's face mask order. I would like to ask Gov. Pete Ricketts to respect the order as well by not taking legal action to impose his view point on our city.

Ultimately, the pandemic crisis must be dealt with on a local level, and government entities bickering among themselves only adds to the chaos and stress of an extremely challenging time. Please, governor -- leave the city of Lincoln alone in our face masks!

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News