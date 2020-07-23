Letter, 7/24: Leave Lincoln's mask order alone

I respect and will abide by Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's face mask order. I would like to ask Gov. Pete Ricketts to respect the order as well by not taking legal action to impose his view point on our city.

Ultimately, the pandemic crisis must be dealt with on a local level, and government entities bickering among themselves only adds to the chaos and stress of an extremely challenging time. Please, governor -- leave the city of Lincoln alone in our face masks!