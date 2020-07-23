Letter, 7/24: Churches will lead the change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a July 11 tweet, former Democratic presidential candidate Howard Dean stated that today Christians are only known for “hate” because of Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell (Falwell died years ago).

As far as the Christian churches are concerned, I have, through association with largely “evangelical” churches in Lincoln, met and worshipped with people of “white” and “dark” coloration, and from varieties of places including Nigeria, Myanmar, Haiti, Japan, Korea, China and Sudan, along with people of Native American origin.

What one learns from experiences like this is the truth of something written years ago by the British writer G.K. Chesterton: "This is the first principle of democracy: that the essential things in men are the things they hold in common, not the things they hold separately (“Orthodoxy,” 1908).

This is why, for Christians anyway, the one and only principle as regards “race” is the statement that “all lives matter.” This is not difficult to understand, for as the Book of Acts reminds us: “God has made of one blood all the peoples of the earth (Acts 17:26).

Whereas humans, however devout, come short of realizing these ideals, the places where people are most likely to be seen working on it and improving, while lamenting human shortcomings, will be in the churches.