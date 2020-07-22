Letter, 7/23: Spokesman has odd word choice
Chambers Birthday Card

Sen. Ernie Chambers' birthday card from Gov. Pete Ricketts and “return to sender” message. 

 JoANNE YOUNG, Journal Star

On July 11, both the Lincoln Journal Star ("Birthday card from Ricketts to Chambers returned to sender") and Omaha World-Herald carried stories about State Sen. Ernie Chambers returning a birthday card received from Gov. Pete Ricketts sent through the State Capitol interoffice mail.

The last paragraph of the story quotes Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage, saying, “The birthday cards are a courtesy the governor does for state senators, their wives and fellow governors.” I was one of those wives in 2004, and we were referred to as spouses since the members of the Nebraska Legislature are both men and women. I find it revealing that the governor’s spokesperson’s response would imply state senators are only men.

June Pederson, Lincoln

