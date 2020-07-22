Letter, 7/23: Spokesman has odd word choice

On July 11, both the Lincoln Journal Star (" Birthday card from Ricketts to Chambers returned to sender ") and Omaha World-Herald carried stories about State Sen. Ernie Chambers returning a birthday card received from Gov. Pete Ricketts sent through the State Capitol interoffice mail.

The last paragraph of the story quotes Ricketts' spokesman Taylor Gage, saying, “The birthday cards are a courtesy the governor does for state senators, their wives and fellow governors.” I was one of those wives in 2004, and we were referred to as spouses since the members of the Nebraska Legislature are both men and women. I find it revealing that the governor’s spokesperson’s response would imply state senators are only men.