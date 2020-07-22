Letter, 7/23: Homes need more regulation

I don’t think Lincoln residents understand what these recently approved “Alternative to Imprisonment Facilities” or AIFs are (“Facility for Women Leaving Prison OK’d,” June 24; “Planners OK Facility for Women Leaving Prison” July 9). They are for-profit, minimal security facilities privately operated by absentee landlords.
There are no rules, regulations or accountable oversight governing their operation. There are no mandated requirements for licenses, 24/7 supervision, staff or health and safety inspections. There are no distance requirements and can be sited anywhere. These landlords are under no obligation to keep any promises made to the Planning Department (e.g., to house only women and not men or juveniles).
There are no penalties or fines for neglect of facility residents or for any harm caused to neighbors. Facility residents are at the mercy of these absentee landlords, since there are no enforceable rules protecting them. Once granted, these AIF permits are permanent, no matter how detrimental the facility is to its residents or the surrounding neighborhood and are transferrable to a new owner without restriction or revalidation.
For these reasons, Lincoln residents should oppose these AIFs. Our city needs transitional living but not this unregulated, unlicensed kind currently being considered.
Residents should contact their City Council representatives and ask them to reject the unregulated AIF being appealed then and not approve any more until the above problems are addressed. Resolving these issues is necessary to protect facility and neighborhood residents alike.
Thomas Kiefer, Lincoln
