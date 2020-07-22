Letter, 7/23: Homes need more regulation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I don’t think Lincoln residents understand what these recently approved “Alternative to Imprisonment Facilities” or AIFs are (“Facility for Women Leaving Prison OK’d,” June 24; “Planners OK Facility for Women Leaving Prison” July 9). They are for-profit, minimal security facilities privately operated by absentee landlords.

There are no rules, regulations or accountable oversight governing their operation. There are no mandated requirements for licenses, 24/7 supervision, staff or health and safety inspections. There are no distance requirements and can be sited anywhere. These landlords are under no obligation to keep any promises made to the Planning Department (e.g., to house only women and not men or juveniles).