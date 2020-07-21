Letter, 7/22: Playing real Husker football

After watching the old games from the Osborne era, the one thing I see is that we are not playing Nebraska football. Smash mouth, fullback up the middle, quick traps.
Start playing our style, not everybody else's. Get a 260-pound, quick fullback and let him damage that defensive line. He doesn't have to have the ball all the time; just help block and hit someone. We will not be playing our brand of football until we do.
Paul Checketts, Eagle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!