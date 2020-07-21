Letter, 7/22: Playing real Husker football

After watching the old games from the Osborne era, the one thing I see is that we are not playing Nebraska football. Smash mouth, fullback up the middle, quick traps.

Start playing our style, not everybody else's. Get a 260-pound, quick fullback and let him damage that defensive line. He doesn't have to have the ball all the time; just help block and hit someone. We will not be playing our brand of football until we do.