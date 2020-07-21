Letter, 7/22: Mask stifling your freedom? Stay home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you to our mayor and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for requiring masks in public spaces. It has been proven that wearing a mask helps to contain the amount of "spray" put into the air from speaking and breathing.

For those of you who think this is infringing on your "rights," do you complain about:

Not smoking in buildings? No.

Obeying traffic rules such as stopping at stop lights, driving the speed limit or wearing your seat belt? No.

Yielding to pedestrians and bicyclists? No.

Having safe and sanitary places to eat? No.

These are just a few examples of what our government does to ensure the public's safety. It is what elected officials are tasked to do. Decent and civilized societies respect and care for their fellow human beings. It is our responsibility to watch out for and help take care of each other the best we can.

If you believe your right to cause potential harm to others by not wearing a mask is stifling your "freedom," then by all means, stay home. I won't miss you or your selfish disregard for my health.

Sharon Miller, Lincoln