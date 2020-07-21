Letter, 7/22: Erdman ought to wear mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other countries have clearly demonstrated that wearing masks helps mitigate and tamp down the spread of coronavirus. Now we have state Sen. Steve Erdman proudly proclaiming he won't be wearing a mask when he comes to Lincoln to finish out the legislative session even though he comes from a legislative district that has had at least 100 COVID-19 cases.

He should be reminded that the main reason for wearing a mask is not to protect yourself but those around you. His callous disregard of the safety of his fellow senators and the legislative staff that will ably serve him is another example of the poor leadership that has been forthcoming throughout the pandemic.

Let me quote David Brooks, conservative commentator and author: "if you don't breathe the spirit of the nation, if you don't have a fierce sense of belonging to each other, you're not going to sacrifice for the common good. We're confronted with a succession of wicked problems and it turns out we're not even capable of putting on a friggin' mask."

Steve Duden, Lincoln