Letter, 7/21: Senators wrong for skipping masks

First (and I never thought that I’d say this), kudos to Walmart and Sam’s Club for making the wearing of masks mandatory for all customers. Target, Best Buy and CVS are also going to do this, which is really an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Having said this, it’s unfortunate that two experienced Nebraska state senators, Steve Erdman of Bayard and Steve Halloran of Hastings, have proudly announced that they have no intention of wearing masks when the Unicameral reconvenes. Senator Erdman was quoted in the Journal Star as saying that he was more worried about oncoming traffic on his drive to Lincoln than he was about contracting or spreading COVID-19.

Well, as I’m writing this, the virus has killed some 135,000 Americans. This total, in less than six months, exceeds four years worth of U.S. traffic deaths, so Senator Erdman might want to reevaluate his bravado. If he and Senator Halloran are banking on “herd immunity” to stop the pandemic, that’s a gamble I’m not willing to take.

Wearing a mask doesn’t merely protect just you. It is even more important to prevent you from spreading the virus, which you may have but either be asymptomatic or not yet showing any symptoms.