Letter, 7/21: Governor not showing leadership

Gov. Pete Ricketts stated that, "I think we get better compliance if you don't make it a mandate," when challenged about his regrettably predictable refusal to make it mandatory to wear masks in public.

So instead of doing everything in his power to halt the spread of COVID-19, he is using reverse psychology. That is clearly not effective leadership if the goal is to protect Nebraskans from the pandemic. And if that is not the goal, then what is?