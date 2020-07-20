Letter, 7/21: Governor not showing leadership

Gov. Pete Ricketts stated that, "I think we get better compliance if you don't make it a mandate," when challenged about his regrettably predictable refusal to make it mandatory to wear masks in public.
So instead of doing everything in his power to halt the spread of COVID-19, he is using reverse psychology. That is clearly not effective leadership if the goal is to protect Nebraskans from the pandemic. And if that is not the goal, then what is?
Susan Dale, Lincoln
