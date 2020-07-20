Letter, 7/21: A compassionate conservative idea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While I was online making a donation to the Lincoln Food Bank and, meanwhile, listening to the radio, I learned that President Trump spent most of a recent weekend golfing, while the pandemic was soaring out of control.

According to the Trump Golf Count, the Republican leader has played golf 258 times now, at a cost to U.S. taxpayers of $136 million. Since he's a billionaire, he could easily reimburse the U.S. Treasury for these millions spent on his luxury entertainment.

That money could then go to America's food banks, so desperate in these times. After all, while $136 million is insignificant for a billionaire, it's highly significant for people who are out of work and trying to feed their families.

Steven McFadden, Lincoln