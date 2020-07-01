Letter, 7/2: Where's research behind no masks?

It is encouraging in this culture of scientific illiteracy to see so many everyday people doing their research in epidemiology and infectious disease transmission.

The number of folks in indoor, public settings wearing no mask implies that they know something the rest of us don’t about the spread of viruses like COVID-19. Being a person trained in scientific method, I would be very interested to see these peoples’ data supporting the uselessness of facial barriers in protecting themselves and, more importantly, others in direct contradiction of the world’s top experts.