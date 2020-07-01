Letter, 7/2: Foreign policy built on racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Right now is an important moment. It is a moment of reckoning for many of us who have not lived our lives as Black Americans.

If you hadn’t realized it already, hopefully you’ve now realized what’s been happening under our non-Black noses this entire time. It’s time to fight white supremacy.

But fighting the racialized violence at home is not enough. For a world of peace and equality, we must recognize the white supremacy imbued in American foreign policy as well. To fight the militarization of our police since the “though on crime” era, we must also fight the overreliance on our military in non-white countries to resolve international conflicts.

The most apparent example of our misguided “might equals right” mentality is our nuclear arsenal. These world-altering weapons are not appropriate for diplomacy or peace. Yet, Congress allocated nearly $1 billion to our nuclear weapons programs and dedicated over $1.7 trillion to modernize our nuclear forces over the next 30 years.

Our nuclear arsenal does not protect us from international aggression or nuclear war. Rather it imposes a forced and false peace across the non-white world by threat of nuclear annihilation. The white supremacy is inherent in this mode of operation.