Letter, 7/19: Time to reinvest military money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry should vote yes to an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to reduce the Pentagon budget by 10%. The NDAA currently allocates $740.5 billion to the Pentagon, when much of those funds could be redirected elsewhere to address our larger societal needs such as health care, affordable housing, police reform or pandemic relief.

The money given to the Pentagon is a whopping 54% of the discretionary budget and more than we spend on education, federal courts, affordable housing, local economic development and the State Department combined.

The amendment proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders presents to us an unprecedented opportunity to push Congress to reinvest this funding. In the post-9/11 years alone, the United States has spent $6.4 trillion dollars on war fighting and the maintenance of a needless and ill-advised overseas presence.

For military in 2019, taxpayers in Nebraska paid $3.8 billion when they could have paid for 263,637 monthly relief payments of $1,200 for one year, 105 million COVID-19 tests for one year, or 1.12 billion N95 respirator masks for a year. This vote is a no-brainer, but it needs vocal support from constituents. I urge the people of the 1st Congressional District support the NDAA amendment to cut and reinvest 10% of the Pentagon budget into domestic and human needs priorities.

Cheney Hurley, Lincoln