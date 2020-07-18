Letter, 7/19: Native lives matter as well
View Comments

Letter, 7/19: Native lives matter as well

{{featured_button_text}}
Half Breed Drive

Half Breed Drive follows a few miles of the former western boundary of Nemaha County's Half-Breed Tract, which disbanded in 1862. Just one farmhouse, an old rental, carries a Half Breed Drive address.

 ERIC GREGORY/Lincoln Journal Star

It’s probably time for Nemaha County and the Nebraska State Historical Society to review the street name and historical marker with the words "Half-Breed."

Those words need to be removed. If that Washington football team can change its name, Nebraska can change, too. Nemaha County commissioners need to take action on the street change. The Nebraska State Historical Society needs to put the historical marker at the top of their list for change. Please. Native Lives Matter, too.

Paul Morrison, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News