Letter, 7/19: Native lives matter as well

It’s probably time for Nemaha County and the Nebraska State Historical Society to review the street name and historical marker with the words "Half-Breed."
Those words need to be removed. If that Washington football team can change its name, Nebraska can change, too. Nemaha County commissioners need to take action on the street change. The Nebraska State Historical Society needs to put the historical marker at the top of their list for change. Please. Native Lives Matter, too.
Paul Morrison, Lincoln
