Letter, 7/19: It's not the governor's money

It is a sad state of affairs when a county or city office cannot make decisions about operations of its facilities, regarding the governor’s mandate concerning distribution of COVID-19 funds provided to the states and the wearing of facial masks.
Is it too much to ask to look out for each other? If this simple act can save lives, why would we as members of the same family, the human race, object? Take part in this selfless act to save our parents, grandparents, children, and friends. I hope we all just do our part, as our ancestors did for us to have a life better than theirs.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, the COVID-19 funds you would withhold aren’t yours. They belong to the citizens of Nebraska. As the openings of different areas of the state require different rules, so does the compulsory wearing of facial masks. These decisions should be left up to local officials and health experts.
Michael J. Davis, Grand lsland
