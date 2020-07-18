Letter, 7/19: Fortenberry keeps state strong

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In recent weeks, Nelnet has faced significant challenges in the ongoing procurement process of the government student loan servicing program. Nelnet’s servicing operations have consistently been the highest-rated servicers for the U.S. Department of Education. Thousands of dedicated employees support these contracts and are responsible for achieving those rankings. As a result, these servicing contracts are critical to America’s student loan borrowers, our community and Nelnet.

Every step along the way we have been able to count on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for his support. He has been a strong advocate and leader on Capitol Hill for keeping thousands of jobs in Lincoln and ensuring student loan borrowers will receive the exceptional service they deserve.

On behalf of Nelnet’s more than 3,000 Lincoln team members, thank you Congressman Fortenberry for all that you do to keep Nebraska strong.

Jeff Noordhoek,

Nelnet Chief Executive Officer