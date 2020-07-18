Letter, 7/19: Equitable treatment for addiction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read with interest your front page article, "Defined by Recovery" (July 13). I appreciate the courage of Dr. Jeff Fraser and the Lincoln Journal Star in sharing this story and reminding us that addiction is a disease and not a moral failing.

I have been a volunteer at the Nebraska State Penitentiary for 10 years. I have met many men who also suffer from the disease of addiction, and like Dr. Fraser stealing from his patients to support his habit, they have committed crimes. However, unlike Dr. Fraser, their "being caught" sent them to prison instead of down the road to recovery.

I imagine education, class and race have a lot to do with this difference in treatment. The men I know at NSP are also devoted to their recovery. They attend support groups as much as they are able. They apologize for what they did. Yet they are not able to start their lives over. And I imagine their stories, even if on the front page of the Journal Star, would not evoke the same sense of hope that comes from reading about someone overcoming adversity.