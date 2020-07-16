Letter, 7/17: What science is behind decision?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What science is behind decision?

I do not understand Gov. Pete Ricketts’ logic for his recent stipulation that counties will not receive federal monies if masks are required in county buildings. Those who defend it speak of personal responsibility. Wearing a mask to keep from infecting others and to help lower the odds of getting infected myself is my definition of personal responsibility for COVID-19.

How many more people have to die to understand this virus is larger than politics. I have to ask myself why the governor, who has responsibility for providing leadership for the state, would consciously disregard scientifically informed advice from the CDC, the WHO and national and international scientists.

On what scientific data is the governor’s decision based? Since the wearing of masks has become such a highly politicized issue I wonder if this edict was based more on political ideology than concern for people’s well-being.