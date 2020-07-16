Letter, 7/17: What science is behind decision?

What science is behind decision?
I do not understand Gov. Pete Ricketts’ logic for his recent stipulation that counties will not receive federal monies if masks are required in county buildings. Those who defend it speak of personal responsibility. Wearing a mask to keep from infecting others and to help lower the odds of getting infected myself is my definition of personal responsibility for COVID-19.
How many more people have to die to understand this virus is larger than politics. I have to ask myself why the governor, who has responsibility for providing leadership for the state, would consciously disregard scientifically informed advice from the CDC, the WHO and national and international scientists.
On what scientific data is the governor’s decision based? Since the wearing of masks has become such a highly politicized issue I wonder if this edict was based more on political ideology than concern for people’s well-being.
Irrational thinking, blind loyalty and politics must cease. We are playing a dangerous game of Russian roulette because this isn’t over yet. Look around. How many people could you infect, and how many could infect you? You could be one of the fatalities. Who are you willing to sacrifice? Your parents, your grandparents, your spouse/partner, your best friend, your cousin, your niece, your nephew, your children or yourself?
Suzanne Cain, Lincoln
Lots of effort going into baseball
The Lincoln Baseball Association Inc., which has as its members a representative from each Legion baseball program playing in Lincoln, has worked diligently with various officials to gain the right to participate in baseball this summer and to allow fans to attend the games.
Some of the protocols are difficult to abide by, but every member team of LBA has made their very best effort to abide by these protocols.
LBA would like to thank those who worked with us to make Legion baseball happen this summer. They are:
- * Scott & Kathi Wieskamp at Lincoln Public Schools
- Ryan A. Mohling & Holly L. Lewis at Lincoln Parks & Rec.
- Lincoln/Lancaster Health Department
- Lincoln Mayor’s office
- Officers of LBA
There was much time and effort put into making baseball a realization this summer, and we ask that all spectators appreciate this and abide by these protocols, as the reason they are there is to protect the players and fans, but most importantly to allow Legion baseball to be played in the summer of 2020.
Kyle L. Sitzman, president,
Lincoln Baseball
Association Inc.
