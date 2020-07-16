Letter, 7/17: Lots of effort going into baseball

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Baseball Association Inc., which has as its members a representative from each Legion baseball program playing in Lincoln, has worked diligently with various officials to gain the right to participate in baseball this summer and to allow fans to attend the games.

Some of the protocols are difficult to abide by, but every member team of LBA has made their very best effort to abide by these protocols.

LBA would like to thank those who worked with us to make Legion baseball happen this summer. They are:

* Scott & Kathi Wieskamp at Lincoln Public Schools

* Ryan A. Mohling & Holly L. Lewis at Lincoln Parks & Rec.

* Lincoln/Lancaster Health Department

* Lincoln Mayor's office

* Officers of LBA

There was much time and effort put into making baseball a realization this summer, and we ask that all spectators appreciate this and abide by these protocols, as the reason they are there is to protect the players and fans, but most importantly to allow Legion baseball to be played in the summer of 2020.

Kyle L. Sitzman, president,

Lincoln Baseball Association Inc.