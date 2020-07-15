Letter, 7/16: Paper tickets will be missed

Paper tickets will be missed
No paper tickets for Husker football (“NU says so long to paper tickets,” July 7)! Wow, I remember back in the 1960s when in junior high and high school, they used to give away “knothole” tickets to anyone who wanted them. Even when I was a student at UNL (1965), I think we got free tickets to games.
I am looking right now at my $4 ticket stub (couldn’t get a free one!) from the Oct. 15, 1960, Nebraska-Army game, West Stadium, Section 22, Row 29, Seat 19. Nebraska won 14-9.
How things have changed. No more ticket hawkers holding up tickets outside the stadium anymore.
Now, we’ll see people holding up cell phones and iPads — “Last chance! Two tickets $1,500.” Sad to see some things go by the wayside.
James Hoke, Lincoln
Left isn’t rewriting history
John Stanley (“Erasing past is very ‘1984’“, July 5) quotes “1984” and argues that Orwell’s great novel can be used to criticize the left. The problem is that the socialist George Orwell wrote “1984” to criticize fascist states like Nazi Germany, where books were burned and an alternative view of history was promoted.
Hitler told Germans that he would make Germany great again by establishing the Third Reich that would last for 1,000 years. Since the First Reich was the Holy Roman Empire, Hitler simply ignored Voltaire, who said the Holy Roman Empire was not holy, nor Roman, nor an empire.
It is not the left that is trying to rewrite history, it is people like Mr. Stanley who want to rewrite the history of the Civil War.
Robert E. Lee was a soldier in the U.S. Army and took an oath to preserve the Constitution. But he left the Union Army to fight with the Confederacy as Benedict Arnold left the Continental Army and fought with the British. If Arnold was a traitor, then so also was Robert E. Lee.
Mr. Stanley takes an absolutist stance concerning the law, “Destruction of property, no matter what, is a crime.” Does he also think the Boston Tea Party was a crime because the Patriots destroyed the property of the British East India Company?
Mr. Stanley does not understand that you don’t repeal the Constitution because slave-owners were involved in writing it. You amend the Constitution to correct the mistakes of men with 18th-century minds.
William Boernke, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!