Letter, 7/16: Paper tickets will be missed

Hitler told Germans that he would make Germany great again by establishing the Third Reich that would last for 1,000 years. Since the First Reich was the Holy Roman Empire, Hitler simply ignored Voltaire, who said the Holy Roman Empire was not holy, nor Roman, nor an empire.

It is not the left that is trying to rewrite history, it is people like Mr. Stanley who want to rewrite the history of the Civil War.

Robert E. Lee was a soldier in the U.S. Army and took an oath to preserve the Constitution. But he left the Union Army to fight with the Confederacy as Benedict Arnold left the Continental Army and fought with the British. If Arnold was a traitor, then so also was Robert E. Lee.

Mr. Stanley takes an absolutist stance concerning the law, “Destruction of property, no matter what, is a crime.” Does he also think the Boston Tea Party was a crime because the Patriots destroyed the property of the British East India Company?

Mr. Stanley does not understand that you don’t repeal the Constitution because slave-owners were involved in writing it. You amend the Constitution to correct the mistakes of men with 18th-century minds.

William Boernke, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0