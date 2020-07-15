Letter, 7/16: Paper tickets will be missed

No paper tickets for Husker football ("NU says so long to paper tickets," July 7)! Wow, I remember back in the 1960s when in junior high and high school, they used to give away "knothole" tickets to anyone who wanted them. Even when I was a student at UNL (1965), I think we got free tickets to games.
I am looking right now at my $4 ticket stub (couldn't get a free one!) from the Oct. 15, 1960, Nebraska-Army game, West Stadium, Section 22, Row 29, Seat 19. Nebraska won 14-9.
How things have changed. No more ticket hawkers holding up tickets outside the stadium anymore.
Now, we'll see people holding up cell phones and iPads -- "Last chance! Two tickets $1,500." Sad to see some things go by the wayside.
James Hoke, Lincoln
