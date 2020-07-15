Letter, 7/16: Paper tickets will be missed
View Comments

Letter, 7/16: Paper tickets will be missed

{{featured_button_text}}
Husker fans in Miami

Nebraska fan Deb Pair snaps a photo with her husband Chuck and their tickets outside Sun Life Stadium in Miami on Sept. 19, 2015.

 Journal Star file photo

No paper tickets for Husker football ("NU says so long to paper tickets," July 7)! Wow, I remember back in the 1960s when in junior high and high school, they used to give away "knothole" tickets to anyone who wanted them. Even when I was a student at UNL (1965), I think we got free tickets to games.

I am looking right now at my $4 ticket stub (couldn't get a free one!) from the Oct. 15, 1960, Nebraska-Army game, West Stadium, Section 22, Row 29, Seat 19. Nebraska won 14-9.

How things have changed. No more ticket hawkers holding up tickets outside the stadium anymore.

Now, we'll see people holding up cell phones and iPads -- "Last chance! Two tickets $1,500." Sad to see some things go by the wayside.

James Hoke, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News