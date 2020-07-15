Letter, 7/16: Left isn't rewriting history

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Stanley ("Erasing past is very '1984'", July 5) quotes “1984” and argues that Orwell’s great novel can be used to criticize the left. The problem is that the socialist George Orwell wrote “1984” to criticize fascist states like Nazi Germany, where books were burned and an alternative view of history was promoted.

Hitler told Germans that he would make Germany great again by establishing the Third Reich that would last for 1,000 years. Since the First Reich was the Holy Roman Empire, Hitler simply ignored Voltaire, who said the Holy Roman Empire was not holy, nor Roman, nor an empire.

It is not the left that is trying to rewrite history, it is people like Mr. Stanley who want to rewrite the history of the Civil War.

Robert E. Lee was a soldier in the U.S. Army and took an oath to preserve the Constitution. But he left the Union Army to fight with the Confederacy as Benedict Arnold left the Continental Army and fought with the British. If Arnold was a traitor, then so also was Robert E. Lee.