Letter, 7/15: Hypocrisy on ballot initiatives

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Pete Ricketts put $200,000 of his own money toward a petition drive to put the death penalty on the ballot in the next election after its repeal by the Legislature. Ricketts' father contributed another $100,000.

Now Ricketts says this about the medical marijuana petition: “This petition ballot is a way to circumvent regulation, so I ask Nebraskans to consider that when they’re thinking about this.”

So, the governor was for a petition to enable him and the state to sentence people to death but against a petition to extend people’s lives and the quality of that life. So I ask Nebraskans to consider that when they vote in our upcoming election.

Blake Larkins, Diller

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0