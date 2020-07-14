Letter, 7/15: A different kind of virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we cope with COVID-19, we need to be reminded of another virus that infected us in the recent past.

First identified by virologists in 1945, the virus was unremarkable until it emerged with greater virulence in 2015. By late 2016, the disease caused by the virus was designated TOVID-15. The toadevirus, althought related to the coronavirus, is the causative agent.

Infection rates peaked in early 2017 at around 40% of the population. Those with the disease rarely sought medical help. Whereas COVID-19 affects the lungs, TOVID-15 invades the brain. Since few patients sought medical attention, they suffered and continued to mingle among us. They continued to live a maligned existence. With few obvious symptoms, except for feeling out of sorts, they kept plugging along.

Interviews with those that have recovered are surprisingly consistent with their experience. Most report a feeling that they were living in a bubble, where the world revolved around them and their needs. Many reported they felt, “asleep at the wheel” during the worst of the infection. Others reported feeling they were “running on empty.” Many felt out of control of the situation around them.