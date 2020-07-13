Letter, 7/14: Hate for nation not part of school

In his July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore, Trump stated, "Those opponents, are engaged in a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children. Schools teach our children to hate their own country."
If anyone in the state of Nebraska, or this nation, believes that tragic, demeaning message and outright lie, you had better take a long hard look at yourself in the mirror.
I have a long and varied history involving the public educational system, the backbone of literacy in our country.
My story is as follows: 12 years of public education, four years technical training in the U.S. Navy, a four-year undergraduate degree, a two-year master’s degree, 30 years employed by a public school district in Nebraska, and many state-mandated, accumulated hours of formal educational course work and workshops to stay accredited and proficient in my chosen field.
Never, and I mean absolutely never, in all my years of educational experience, as a student or a professional educator, have I heard one school board member, one school administrator, one school teacher, one coach, one extracurricular sponsor, one bus driver, one janitor, one secretary, one food service worker, one paraeducator or one substitute teacher ever tell or teach a student that they should “hate” our country. That is simply ludicrous.
Nov. 3 is just around the corner. This country cannot withstand another four years of President Trump’s deranged propaganda and blatant lies. Vote him out.
Robert Hegler, Cortland
