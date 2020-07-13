Letter, 7/14: Hate for nation not part of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore, Trump stated, "Those opponents, are engaged in a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children. Schools teach our children to hate their own country."

If anyone in the state of Nebraska, or this nation, believes that tragic, demeaning message and outright lie, you had better take a long hard look at yourself in the mirror.

I have a long and varied history involving the public educational system, the backbone of literacy in our country.

My story is as follows: 12 years of public education, four years technical training in the U.S. Navy, a four-year undergraduate degree, a two-year master’s degree, 30 years employed by a public school district in Nebraska, and many state-mandated, accumulated hours of formal educational course work and workshops to stay accredited and proficient in my chosen field.