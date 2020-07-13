Letter, 7/14: Hate for nation not part of school

Hate for nation not part of school
In his July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore, Trump stated, “Those opponents, are engaged in a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children. Schools teach our children to hate their own country.”
If anyone in the state of Nebraska, or this nation, believes that tragic, demeaning message and outright lie, you had better take a long hard look at yourself in the mirror.
I have a long and varied history involving the public educational system, the backbone of literacy in our country.
My story is as follows: 12 years of public education, four years technical training in the U.S. Navy, a four-year undergraduate degree, a two-year master’s degree, 30 years employed by a public school district in Nebraska, and many state-mandated, accumulated hours of formal educational course work and workshops to stay accredited and proficient in my chosen field.
Never, and I mean absolutely never, in all my years of educational experience, as a student or a professional educator, have I heard one school board member, one school administrator, one school teacher, one coach, one extracurricular sponsor, one bus driver, one janitor, one secretary, one food service worker, one paraeducator or one substitute teacher ever tell or teach a student that they should “hate” our country. That is simply ludicrous.
Nov. 3 is just around the corner. This country cannot withstand another four years of President Trump’s deranged propaganda and blatant lies. Vote him out.
Robert Hegler, Cortland
Do what you can to stop virus
When did our politics start overriding science? When did self-interest become more important than health and safety of others? When did the need of the pandemic become fake? Why are leaders not following guidelines to get this virus under control?
Each of us can make a difference. I wear a mask to help prevent spreading disease to others, to lessen the work for our already overworked health care providers, so that someday I can go to church, spend time with grandkids with no fear.
We as Nebraskans can not be complacent now. We are not an island, and cases in the other parts of the country are rising. No one is immune. Why are rallies and protests and beach parties going on?
Sure we have constitutional rights, but at what cost? For this time, we can find ways to socialize, to protest without putting everyone’s health at risk. Our leaders need to follow guidelines to protect us. We as citizens need to follow guidelines so that we can get this virus under control.
Wear a mask. Claim this as your power. Social distance. Don’t be going to large group events. Governors, don’t allow large events even if President Trump wants one. Take responsibility for yourself and for all those who come into contact with you.
I will do my part. How about you?
Linda Monson, Lincoln
