Letter, 7/14: Hate for nation not part of school

Nov. 3 is just around the corner. This country cannot withstand another four years of President Trump’s deranged propaganda and blatant lies. Vote him out.

Robert Hegler, Cortland

Do what you can to stop virus

When did our politics start overriding science? When did self-interest become more important than health and safety of others? When did the need of the pandemic become fake? Why are leaders not following guidelines to get this virus under control?

Each of us can make a difference. I wear a mask to help prevent spreading disease to others, to lessen the work for our already overworked health care providers, so that someday I can go to church, spend time with grandkids with no fear.

We as Nebraskans can not be complacent now. We are not an island, and cases in the other parts of the country are rising. No one is immune. Why are rallies and protests and beach parties going on?

Sure we have constitutional rights, but at what cost? For this time, we can find ways to socialize, to protest without putting everyone’s health at risk. Our leaders need to follow guidelines to protect us. We as citizens need to follow guidelines so that we can get this virus under control.