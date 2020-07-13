Letter, 7/14: Do what you can to stop virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When did our politics start overriding science? When did self-interest become more important than health and safety of others? When did the need of the pandemic become fake? Why are leaders not following guidelines to get this virus under control?

Each of us can make a difference. I wear a mask to help prevent spreading disease to others, to lessen the work for our already overworked health care providers, so that someday I can go to church, spend time with grandkids with no fear.

We as Nebraskans can not be complacent now. We are not an island, and cases in the other parts of the country are rising. No one is immune. Why are rallies and protests and beach parties going on?

Sure we have constitutional rights, but at what cost? For this time, we can find ways to socialize, to protest without putting everyone’s health at risk. Our leaders need to follow guidelines to protect us. We as citizens need to follow guidelines so that we can get this virus under control.

Wear a mask. Claim this as your power. Social distance. Don’t be going to large group events. Governors, don’t allow large events even if President Trump wants one. Take responsibility for yourself and for all those who come into contact with you.

I will do my part. How about you?

Linda Monson, Lincoln