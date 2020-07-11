Letter, 7/12: Trump support not helping Fortenberry
View Comments

Letter, 7/12: Trump support not helping Fortenberry

{{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump wants protesters who deface Confederate statues to receive 10 years in jail. Many protesters are Black. Trump had Attorney General William Barr release Micheal Flynn and reduce jail time for Roger Stone. Both men are white.

While it’s great that Rep. Tim Scott is finally speaking out, it’s clear that Scott was hand picked by Mitch McConnell for the optics.

We have a long way to go to address racism in our country.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, your continued support of Donald Trump negates any attempt to improve your optics.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry,

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, District 1 congressman

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News