Letter, 7/12: Trump support not helping Fortenberry

Donald Trump wants protesters who deface Confederate statues to receive 10 years in jail. Many protesters are Black. Trump had Attorney General William Barr release Micheal Flynn and reduce jail time for Roger Stone. Both men are white.

While it’s great that Rep. Tim Scott is finally speaking out, it’s clear that Scott was hand picked by Mitch McConnell for the optics.

We have a long way to go to address racism in our country.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, your continued support of Donald Trump negates any attempt to improve your optics.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln