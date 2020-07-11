Letter, 7/12: NeighborLNK makes difference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Social isolation is a significant problem for older adults and has recently gained heightened awareness due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30% of Nebraskans age 65 and older live alone, the second highest rate in the U.S.

Isolation is more dangerous than obesity and linked to a greater likelihood of early death, accelerated cognitive decline, poor cardiovascular function, stroke and depression in adults 50 and older.

One thing the pandemic has made clear: personal connections are critical, especially to our aging and disabled. In response, the City of Lincoln through Aging Partners, launched their NeighborLNK program. It is designed to facilitate personal community connections by matching volunteers with those age 60+ or with disabilities who are homebound and in need of support in the community. The program offers services (errands, grocery pickup, recycling, etc.) to help those at higher health risk stay connected and independent while also offering companionship through phone calls.

The NeighborLNK program has been an extremely rewarding volunteer opportunity for me. I challenge and encourage people to consider giving back and becoming a NeighborLNK volunteer. I applaud the efforts of Aging Partners for their exceptional response to meeting the needs of our most vulnerable.