Letter, 7/12: NeighborLNK makes difference
View Comments

Letter, 7/12: NeighborLNK makes difference

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Social isolation is a significant problem for older adults and has recently gained heightened awareness due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30% of Nebraskans age 65 and older live alone, the second highest rate in the U.S.

Isolation is more dangerous than obesity and linked to a greater likelihood of early death, accelerated cognitive decline, poor cardiovascular function, stroke and depression in adults 50 and older.

One thing the pandemic has made clear: personal connections are critical, especially to our aging and disabled. In response, the City of Lincoln through Aging Partners, launched their NeighborLNK program. It is designed to facilitate personal community connections by matching volunteers with those age 60+ or with disabilities who are homebound and in need of support in the community. The program offers services (errands, grocery pickup, recycling, etc.) to help those at higher health risk stay connected and independent while also offering companionship through phone calls.

The NeighborLNK program has been an extremely rewarding volunteer opportunity for me. I challenge and encourage people to consider giving back and becoming a NeighborLNK volunteer. I applaud the efforts of Aging Partners for their exceptional response to meeting the needs of our most vulnerable.

Jina Ragland, Lincoln

AARP Nebraska

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News