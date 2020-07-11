Letter, 7/12: Lincoln must step up now

The Supreme Court decision making discrimination against LGBTQ people in employment illegal was amazing news! Tears were shed in my household.
I was a part of the 1983 fight for LGBT equal rights in Lincoln. We lost overwhelmingly at the ballot box. We knew we would. The battle then was about visibility and pride. That was more than 30 years ago. We never dreamed we would gain the right to marry and that the U.S. Supreme Court would protect us in employment. Not in our lifetimes anyway, but we were wrong.
Now is the time for the city of Lincoln to pass a Fairness Ordinance prohibiting discrimination in housing and public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identify and gender expression. All members of the Lincoln community need and deserve fair treatment.
Moni Usasz, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.