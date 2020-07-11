Letter, 7/12: Keep auto auction live, local

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Going. Going. Gone!

Preliminary negotiations suggest that the semi-annual state of Nebraska surplus auto auction may no longer be a live event conducted capably by Ficke and Ficke Auctioneers but placed into the nondescript hands of govdeals.com. In a letter to the State of Nebraska Purchasing Division, and posted on the Ficke and Ficke website, we learn that the state continues to increase their placement of surplus to this online bidding site. We also learn of the financial considerations being introduced that would make it prohibitive for Ficke and Ficke, or any other local auction to conduct the live auction.

And that’s a shame. Over the past 15 years I have purchased five perfectly maintained vehicles, including late-model Grand Caravans and Trail Blazers in pristine condition. The local auction also provides hands-on inspection during the two days leading up to the sale. You can start the engine and examine the vehicles inside and out. An on-line auction is going to give you a postage stamp-size photo on the screen and no inspection. You’ll be bidding blind.

I trust that the State Purchasing Department and Ficke and Ficke can negotiate to keep this event live and local. Rap that gavel on the conference room table and shout out: SOLD!

Chuck Stepanek, Lincoln