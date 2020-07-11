Letter, 7/12: Janicek can't be trusted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his recent public statements, Chris Janicek has failed to adequately address the actual issues with his refusal to resign as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.

The sexually explicit text message Chris Janicek sent wasn't just vile; it was an abuse of power that violated the rights and personal safety of a staffer. He compounded the outrage by ambushing the staffer at her home and offering an insincere apology that, despite his insistence, she did not and does not accept. Since then, stories of racism, misogyny and impropriety have emerged, none of which he has apologized for.

His grotesque text message wasn’t an isolated incident. The Nebraska Young Democrats issued a statement to this effect, detailing his history of rude, demeaning and predatory behavior.

But he has not addressed the additional stories, and has refused to take ownership of his actions. His comments in a recent Omaha World-Herald article were an insult to those he has hurt. Instead of taking responsibility, resigning from the nomination and stepping back to do some honest soul-searching, he has gaslighted, deflected and shifted the blame onto others in the party.