Letter, 7/12: Facility will harm neighborhood

I am against the proposed alternative-to-imprisonment facility ("Lincoln house for women leaving prison moves forward despite oppostion," June 25) located in the Woods Park neighborhood on South 28th Street for these reasons:

* The neighborhood is mostly a family neighborhood. The insertion of an alternative-to-imprisonment facility degrades the quality of life and poses a possible risk to the children in the neighborhood. There have already been incidents of strangers trespassing, lurking about the facility. (I refer to it as a facility although it's been just a single-family, two-story house for at least the last 50 years.)

* This is a business in the middle of our neighborhood. The owners have been housing people there for several months without a permit, license, oversight or approval by any governmental entity.

* There will be a continual parade of residents since, as I understand it, they will be there for no longer than three months, and, according to the municipal code, the definition of an alternative to imprisonment facility is a facility where more than three but not more than 16 unrelated persons reside.