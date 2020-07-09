Letter, 7/10: Real change requires intent
Letter, 7/10: Real change requires intent

A Ventura County, California, doctor recently made the following comment about people ignoring coronavirus safety: “It’s like we’re cheating on our diet and angry or baffled that we can’t lose weight. There are all those times we’re not cheating, but when (for a few times) we do, all that effort is for naught.”

Our inability and refusal to accept the reality of the pandemic and change our behavior are mirrored in our response to clear evidence of our nation’s racist past and present. We seem incapable of self-analysis, acceptance of our shortcomings and acting to protect our physical and social well-being.

Sadly, we pay for these failings, and we inflict our unexamined, unhealthy behavior on one another, whether we are ignoring health guidelines or racism in America. Let us examine our behavior with others in mind.

Cover your face. Open your heart. Act out of love.

Claudia Lindley, Lincoln

