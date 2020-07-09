Letter, 7/10: Mail-in vote protects democracy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a medical condition that places me at risk of severe illness or death should I contract the COVID-19 virus. I believe that voting is the sacred duty of all Americans. However, this year, voting in person means risking my health. I do not want to have to put my life or the life of fragile family members in jeopardy.

Our country is still struggling with the first wave of the virus and is on track have a second wave during the fall elections, which means that for those millions of vulnerable Americans who may not be permitted to vote by mail, their options are to risk their lives to vote or to abandon their right to have a say in our country. To become second class citizens. To be silenced.

There is no legitimate reason for us to have to make that choice. Our senators and the governor need to support the HEROES Act that allocates emergency funding so states can expand vote by mail.

This would cost less than 1% of what has just been given to big corporations by Congress.

If our elected officials are to protect our right to vote, they must ensure that all Americans can safely and easily cast ballots during this unprecedented pandemic. This is not about politics; it is about protecting our democracy.

Randall R. Ritnour, Lincoln